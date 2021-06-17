Media work independently in Bangladesh: Dr Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday media enjoy optimum freedom in Bangladesh, while media do not get such freedom in many countries.

“People can express their opinion independently through mass media in Bangladesh. But there have many obstacles in publishing news in many countries. We are ahead from many countries,” he said while inaugurating the Digital Media Lab of North South University (NSU) at Bashundhara in the capital.

Hasan said, “We want unparallel exploration of mass media. Exploration of a state is not possible without the exploration of mass media. A vast revolution has taken place in the country’s media under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Private television started its journey with the initiative of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

He said 35 private televisions are on air while the number was 10 before 12 years ago. And, 10 more TV channels are waiting to broadcast, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Besides, the minister said, 22 private radio channels are on air. There are hundreds of online newspapers and many IP radio and televisions, he added.

He said presently, there are about 1200 newspapers across the country which was only about 450.

Emphasizing on bringing discipline in this sector, the minister said, “We see that many people are using their online or IP TV for different motives. Different issues have been published or broadcasted at those media which do not match our culture.”

He said the government would take actions against those IP TVs.

The minister extended thanks to the universities which open IP TVs and said it will play a pivotal role in exploring education of the students.

He said, “If I look back at my own life, I can see that my schooling, college education not only gave me a degree, but also my other latent things besides degrees, if I didn’t have the opportunity to develop, I would never have come to this place today.”

Hasan urged the teachers to give proper education along with values, affection and patriotism. The teachers can play a responsible role in developing values and patriotism among the students, besides flourishing their talent, he added.

“We have to impart such education to the students so that they should be aware about their responsibility. Such a mindset will have to be developed among the students from their childhood to refrain them from bad activities. Only then, the students will grow up as perfect citizens,” he said.

He said there are many persons across the world whose have no degrees. But they have changed the world, he added.

He said Rabindranath ran away from school, Kazi Nazrul didn’t pass matriculation exam and Lalan did not know what is school. “On the other hand, Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, were segregated and given little attention or help by teachers. He was not allowed to sit inside the class. Bill Gates was dropout from the university,” he added.

Hasan said the world studies on them. “So, there is nothing to stop you from improving your life. In addition to just dreaming, there should be a constant effort to fulfill the dream,” he added.

NSU trustee Board chairman MA Kashem addressed the function as special guest with its vice-chancellor Professor Dr Atiqul Islam in the chair.

Later, the minister joined a talk-show there.