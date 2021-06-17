UK records 11,007 biggest daily rise in Covid cases since February 19

More than 11,000 new Covid cases have been reported by the Department of Health, according to the latest figures.

In total, 11,007 new cases have been reported in the UK in the last 24-hour reporting period to 9am on Thursday.

The figure reported is the highest since February 19 when 12,027 cases were reported – almost four months ago.

There have now been 4,600,623 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

The UK government also confirmed a further 19 deaths among patients who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

It means the UK’s death toll as of 9am on Thursday now stands at 127,945.

Earlier this week, the government confirmed the Delta variant now accounts for 96% of all Covid cases in the UK.

The latest figures from the UK government comes as all adults in England will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccine from Friday, as eligibility is extended to everybody over-18.

The Health Secretary announced at the NHS Confederation Conference that over-18s will soon be able to book using the National Bookings Service.

England

Another 9,371 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in England, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 4,010,977.

Fifteen further deaths were recorded in England. The total death toll is now at 112,530.

Wales

No further people in Wales died within 28 days of a positive test, which means the death toll remains at 5,572.

There were 140 further cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales since the start of the pandemic is now 214,382.

Scotland

1,317 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in Scotland, bringing the total in the country to 250,961.

The overall number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak is 7,688 – in the last 24 hours, four more deaths were reported.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland and a further 179 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 124,303 since the start of the pandemic.