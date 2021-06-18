91,200 doses of Chinese vaccines reach Chattogram

Some 91,200 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, gifted by China, have reached Chattogram on Friday morning.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi received the vaccine at his office around 7am.

The vaccines were taken to the civil surgeon’s office by a freezer van and then stored at the EPI room in a certain temperature.

The Civil Surgeon said that administering the vaccine would start at Chattogram Medical College from Saturday.

Medical students would get priority in taking the vaccine.

Earlier, Chattogram received some 8 lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines in two phases.