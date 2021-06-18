Bangladesh elected member of FAO Council from Asia Region

Bangladesh has been elected a Member of FAO Council from the Asia Region for the term 2022-2024.

The election was held on Thursday in Rome at the 42nd Session of the UN Agency at which 183 member states are participating.

Bangladesh with other Council Members will now lead the organization at both policy and executive level in deciding and advising on matters pertaining to the implementation of programme and budget execution, monitoring of activities under the new results-based framework, monitoring of implementation of governance decisions and oversight of the administration of the organization for three years.

Bangladesh Embassy in Rome actively worked to obtain support in favour of Bangladesh.

This comes at a moment when Bangladesh is going to host the 36th Asia and the Pacific FAO Regional Conference (APRC) from 08-11 March 2022 in Dhaka which is expected to be attended by Ministerial level delegates from 46 member countries of the region.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to inaugurate the Conference which Bangladesh is going to host for the first time.

The on-going 42nd Session of the FAO Conference, held on a virtual platform from the Headquarters of FAO in Rome, is being attended by a 8-member Bangladesh delegation led by Agricultural Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, which also includes Agricultural Senior Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam and Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to FAO Md. Shameem Ahsan, among others.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO) is the specialised agency of the UN that leads international effort to defeat hunger.