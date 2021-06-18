Bangladesh-led ILC seeks vaccines for workers worldwide

International Labour Conference (ILC), led by Bangladesh, has made a global call for ensuring access to vaccines and personal protection equipment for workers worldwide.

The urge was made in a resolution, adopted at the 109th ILC in Geneva, concerning a global call to action for a human-centred recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The global call to action was adopted after an intense negotiation in the COVID Response Committee of the ILC, chaired by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva Md. Mustafizur Rahman, on Thursday, said a press release here today.

Bangladesh also led the Asia and Pacific Group in the negotiation as the coordinator and stressed the need for addressing the specific challenges of the region.

The resolution strongly appeals for timely, affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people in all countries for the revitalization of the global economy and the world of work.

The resolution also called for reducing the health risk of the health workers as well as salaries and allowances of all workers during the pandemic while urging for an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also urged the International Labour Organization to play a more effective role for accelerating the support to the states to address the increasing inequality between developed and developing countries.

The resolution emphasized the expansion of social safety net for recovery from the pandemic with a special focus on women, older persons and migrants.

At the same time, it underscored the need for a gender-balanced, sustainable and people-centred post-pandemic recovery plan.