Bangladesh’s COVID cases rise by 3,883, another 54 die

Bangladesh on Friday reported 3,883 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 54 lives.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a statement said the tally of infections has surged to 8,44,970 as 3,883 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and 54 people died of COVID-19 during the period.

A total of 54 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 13,399.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatality on April 19 this year when the virus killed 112 people in a day.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021 and 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021 while it surpassed 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021.

The country recorded 7,626 COVID-19 cases on April 7 this year, the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, it added.