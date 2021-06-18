Missing Islamic preacher Abu Twa-haa returns home

Missing young Islamic preacher Abu Twa-haa Muhammad Adnan has reportedly returned home in Rangpur.

He returned to his home in the district around 2 pm on Friday, said his brother-in-law Mohammad Hanif.

Rangpur Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Majnu confirmed the matter.

Abu Twa-haa along with his associates Abdul Muhit and Mohammad Firoz, and driver Amir Uddin Foyez had been missing since June 10 while returning Dhaka from Rangpur, his family alleged.

He was last contacted from the city’s Gabtali area and after that, his mobile phone was found switched off.