Sinopharm doses reach Sylhet

Some 37,200 doses of China-made Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sylhet on Friday for resuming the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination program.

Premananda Mandal, Civil Surgeon of Sylhet, received the vaccines on Friday morning.

The vaccines are stored at a temperature of 2 to 6 degrees centigrade in the EPI Cold Storage at the Civil Surgeon’s Office.

Jahidul Islam Sumon, chief health officer of the Sylhet City Corporation in charge of vaccination activities in the Sylhet metropolitan area, said the vaccination program will start around 9-10 am on Saturday at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

He said no instructions have been received so far for conducting vaccination at other centers in Sylhet.

On Saturday, the vaccination program will be inaugurated by vaccinating the students of Osmani Medical College.

Students would be vaccinated after showing voter ID cards or college ID cards, he added.

In Sunamganj, Civil Surgeon Dr Shamsuddin received six thousands doses of Sinopharm vaccine on Friday.

According to the government’s policy, the vaccination program will be conducted at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital in the second phase from Saturday.

He further said the 6,000 doses will be given only in Sadar and if more vaccines arrive later, they will be given in every upazila.

The government has so far approved the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm (China), Sputnik-V (Russia), Pfizer-BioNTech (USA/Germany) and Crona Vac (China) vaccines.