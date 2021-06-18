UK reports 10,476 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours

A further 10,476 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK as hospitalisations rose by 40.1% in the past seven days.

As of 9am on Thursday, a further 11 people were reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 127,956.

In the last seven days, 61,181 people tested positive – an increase of 33.3% on the previous seven days.During the same time period there were 72 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, an 18% increase on the previous seven days.

The number of patients in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level for more than a month, new figures show. A total of 1,373 patients were in hospital on June 14 – up 40.1% from a week earlier.

The latest daily figure sees 221 people admitted to hospital – the highest number since April 4.

The latest figures come as more than 30,000 cases of the Covid Delta variant have been identified in a week by health officials, with the strain particularly prevalent among younger people.

Public Health England (PHE) has pinpointed 33,630 more cases of the variant in the UK compared to last week – up by 79% on the previous week – although an increase in testing is likely to have contributed to the rise.

England

Another 9,185 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded in England, bringing the total since the start of the outbreak to 4,019,956.There were nine further deaths were recorded in England. The total death toll is now at 112,539.

Wales

No further people in Wales died within 28 days of a positive test, which means the death toll remains at 5,572.

There were 163 further cases of coronavirus recorded in Wales.

The total number of cases in Wales since the start of the pandemic is now 214,545.

Scotland

There were 950 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Scotland, bringing the total in the country to 250,961.

The overall number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak is 7,690 – in the last 24 hours, two more deaths were reported.

Northern Ireland

No new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland while a further 178 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 124,481 since the start of the pandemic.