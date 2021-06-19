3 missing children rescued at Jaflong Zero Point in Sylhet

Staff Reporter : Three minor boys, who went missing from Sylhet’s Dakshin Surma two days ago, were rescued from the district’s Gowainghat Saturday.

Some locals handed them over to police after finding them at Jaflong Zero Point, said Dakshin Surma Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Monirul Islam.

The children are 13-year-old twin brothers Hassan and Hossain, and Apu, 10, from Dakshin Surma’s village Ahmedpur.

All three are madrasa students. Hassan and Hossain’s cousin Salah Uddin said the trio left the house around 6am Thursday and did not return.

After failing to trace them, he filed a general diary with Dakshin Surma police station the same day.