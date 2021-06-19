Bangladesh Covid reports 67 deaths, 3,057 new cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 67 more deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of daily deaths, raising the toll to 13,466 across the country.

Besides, some 3,057 new cases were detected over the same period, raising the total number of infected cases to 8,48,027 across the country so far.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Saturday (June 19).

Besides, a total of 1,725 Covid-19 patients made recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 7,80,146 the release said.