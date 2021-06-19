BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returns home

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has returned home after 54 days of treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

She left the hospital at 8:10 pm on Saturday for his rented house ‘Firoza’ in Gulshan and reached home at around 8:30 pm.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said there is a risk of infection if she (Khaleda) stayed in the hospital for a long time. So the medical board formed to treat her has decided to take her home.

The BNP chief was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 11, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27.

On April 28, a 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus, but the BNP chief has been staying in the hospital for treatment for various comorbidities and post-Covid complications.

Her family submitted an application to the government on May 6 seeking permission to send her abroad for advanced treatment, but it was turned down.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.