BNP leader, Ex Mp Shafi Chowdhury expelled from party

Sylhet Office : BNP central committee member Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury has been expelled from the party for being an independent candidate in Sylhet-3 constituency by-elections and disobeying the party’s decision.

A statement signed by the party’s organizing secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince confirmed the matter on Saturday.

Shafi Ahmed Chowdhury was expelled from the party at all levels, including the post of BNP central committee member, for allegedly violating party discipline and engaging in activities against the party’s interests, said the statement.

A BNP leader wishing anonymity said that it has been decided not to take part in any more elections under the Awami League government.

“Shafi becomes an independent candidate in the upcoming by-polls by disobeying the party decision, though he is a leader of the central committee.”