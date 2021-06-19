Husband arrested for wife, two children killing in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : Police arrested a man for killing a woman named Alema and her two children in Goainghat upazila of Sylhet district.

The suspected killer was shown arrested on Saturday noon (June 19). He is currently taking treatment at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

In a press conference, Sylhet district police super Farid Uddin Ahmed said, the arrestee Hifzur Rahman is in good health now. He was shown arrest in the case following evidence.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 16), police found the bodies of Alema, and her two children, Mizan 8, and Anisa, 3, in a pool of blood at a house in Binnakandi South Para area of the upazila.

Later, Alema’s father Ayub Ali a case against unnamed people with the Gowainghat police station.