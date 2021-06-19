Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi reunite after a decade on ‘Dance Deewane 3’

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jaaved Jaaferi have danced together and sharing stage of the current season of ‘Dance Deewane 3’ after so many years on the popular song from their ’90s movie, ‘100 Days’.

Dharmesh Yelande, who is one of the judges on ‘Dance Deewane 3’, got emotional as Jaaved Jaaferi and brother Naved graced the reality show’s set. Over a decade ago, Yelande was a winner of their dance show, ‘Boogie Woogie’.

Dharmesh talked about his early life and struggle. He also revealed how the prize money from ‘Boogie Woogie’ helped him and his family pay a debt.

Along with all this, the viewers also got to witness some amazing moments from the Wild Card entry contestants who have entered Dance Deewane to give the Top 8 a tough competition.

The high-octane dance performance by Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi in Dance Deewane, are being aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on the TV channel Colors.