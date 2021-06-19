Vaccination programme starts across the country with Sinopharm’s vaccine in 67 centre

The Directorate of Health on Saturday started mass vaccination programme across the country for the second time with Sinopharm’s vaccine gifted by the Chinese government.

Four medical centres–Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital and Mugda Medical College Hospital–are in the capital are administering the vaccine.

Only registered people are allowed to receive the vaccine.

Ten types of people have been selected to qualify for receiving the vaccine. Besides, directive has been issued to refrain from administering the vaccine to six categories of people.

So far, 72,48,829 people in the country have filled up their registration for COVID vaccine. of them, 58,20,015 have been given the first dose.