Kareena Kapoor Khan Reunites With BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora After 2 Months

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan got to meet her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora after two months.

The three BFFs reunited at Kareena’s residence in Mumbai house and had a blast. Arjun Kapoor joined the ladies at the get-together. Only Karisma Kapoor who was missing from their girl gang.

On Friday, Kareena took to social media to share pictures with Malaika and Amrita.

The two wore Gucci tops with cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Doraemon imprinted on them.

Amrita also shared a photo with Kareena where she is seen planting a kiss on her cheek. Amrita was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and two sons Azaan and Rayaan Ladak.

A few days back, Malaika had talked about her friendship with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, The Indian Express reported..

As she appeared as a special judge on the dancing reality show, Super Dancer, she said, “We are very similar. We have similar likes and dislikes. But the one common thing about the four of us is we all are foodies.”

Before the lockdown, Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karisma were often spotted going for lunch dates.