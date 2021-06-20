Bangladesh reports 3,641 new Covid cases, 82 deaths in last 24-hr

Bangladesh saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths as the daily toll jumped to 82 on Sunday, up from 67 in the previous day.

Today’s death toll is the highest in 52 days as the country reported 88 deaths on 28 April last.

With Sunday’s figures, the total fatalities reached 13,548 in the country and the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of daily cases also remained high during the same period as 3,641 people newly contracted the virus in the meantime. The total number of positive cases stood at 8,51,668 as of Sunday.

However, the positivity case dropped by this time to 16.38% from over 18% a day ago.

Meanwhile, the Khulna division recorded the country’s highest number of deaths from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day as 32 and 28 deaths were reported on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Among other divisions, Dhaka came second with 21 deaths followed by Rajshahi where 12 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.