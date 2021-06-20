Bangladesh starts Pfizer COVID vaccination drive Monday

The Directorate of Health has said Pfizer vaccination programme will be started across the country from Monday.

Three hospitals–Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital–in the capital are administering the vaccine doses to 360 people.

Only registered people, who failed to get the vaccine dose first time despite registration, will receive this from 9am-3pm, said Dr Shamsul Islam, official of the Directorate of Health.