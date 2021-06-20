Triple murder case accused Mehzabin remanded for 4 days

A court in Dhaka has placed Mehzabin Islam, who murdered her parents and younger sister, on a four-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas granted the remand prayer as the investigation officer pleaded for seven-day remand for proper investigation.

On Saturday night, Shakhawat Hossain, uncle of Mehzabin, filed a case with Kadamtoli Police Station accusing Mehzabin and her husband Shafiqul Islam. Mehzabin has been shown arrested in the case.

Mehzabin, who killed her parents Mousumi Islam, 45, father Masud Rana, 50, and sister Jannatul, 20, in their house on Friday night, made a phone call to emergency hotline number 999 soon after the incident.

Her husband Shafiqul and her daughter Marjan Tabassum Triptia, 6, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, deputy commissioner of Wari Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Mehzabin primarily admitted that she put sleeping pills with tea and later strangled them.