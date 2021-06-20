UK record 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The UK government reported six more Covid deaths as the number of cases rose by more than 9,000.

In the last 24 hours, coronavirus infections rose by 9,284 – bringing the infection total to 4,630,040 since the start of the pandemic.

And six more people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, the government reported on Sunday.

The UK’s Covid-19 death toll is now at 127,976.

There were 1,316 coronavirus patients in hospital, as of Thursday, and 210 were on ventilation. On Tuesday, there were 226 new patients admitted.

England

There were 7,778 new infections reported in the last 24 hours – bringing the total number of infections to 4,036,230.

All six deaths reported in the UK were in England. The nation has a Covid death toll of 112,557.

Wales

There were 176 new infections in Wales reported in the last 24 hours. Wales has had a total of 214,721 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no new deaths reported in the country, which has a death toll of 127,976.

Scotland

There were also no new deaths in Scotland, which has a death toll of 7,692.

Meanwhile, the nation saw 1,205 more coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. It has had a total of 254,325 positive tests since early last year.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there were 125 more infections reported by authorites, bringing the total number of positive tests to 124,764.

There were no new deaths reported for the seventh day in a row. The country’s Covid death toll remains at 2,155.