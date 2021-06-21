102 Bangladeshis among 309 illegal migrants arrested in Malaysia

The Immigration Department in Malaysia has arrested 309 illegal migrants including 102 Bangladeshis in an integrated operation conducted at a settlement near a construction site in Dengkil on Monday morning.

Among the detained persons, 280 are men and 29 women. Of them, 193 are Indonesian, 102 Bangladeshi, four Vietnamese, two Indian, and eight Myanmar national.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they received information that there were people at the settlement who were believed to have violated health guidelines imposed by the federal government of Malaysia in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department, later, raided the area at around 12:30am until 2:30am (local time).

They checked a total of 715 immigrants, and detained 309 of them as they did not have valid travel and identification documents.

Khairul Dzaimee said after the screening test, these migrants would be placed at the Semenyih Immigration Depot to be detained and investigated in accordance with Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 15 (1) (c) of the same law, before deportation, according to a report of Bernama.

During the operation, the Immigration Department also inspected 10 Rohingya refugees who are United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders.

“Out of 10 UNCHR cardholders, only two of them were arrested for possessing fake UNCHR cards while the others were released,” he said.