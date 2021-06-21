Bangladesh records 78 more virus deaths, 4,636 cases in single-day

Bangladesh on Monday reported 4,636 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 78 lives, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 78 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 13,626.

The tally of infections has surged to 856,304 as 4,636 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and 78 people died of COVID-19 during the period, DGHS said in its statement.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of COVID-19 fatality on April 19 this year when the virus killed 112 people in a day.

The DGHS said Bangladesh’s COVID-19 confirmed cases crossed 5,000 mark on March 29, 2021 and 6,000 mark on April 1, 2021 while it surpassed 7,000 mark on April 4, 2021.

The country recorded 7,626 COVID-19 cases on April 7 this year, the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, it added.