COVID-19 cases soar in 7 districts Lockdown from Tuesday

The government has announced a 9-day lockdown in Narayanganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Manikganj and Gopalganj districts from Tuesday as the Covid-19 situation continues to worsen across the country.

Cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam announced the decision at an emergency press briefing on Monday.

The Cabinet Division also issued a circular in this regard.

The circular said the lockdown will remain in force from 6 am on June 22 to June 30 midnight.

However, emergency services like transportation of agricultural equipment and inputs (seeds, fertilizer, insecticides, agri machinery), crops, food items, relief activities, health services, Covid-19 vaccination, water, power, gas, fire service, port activities, telephone, internet services, mass media (electronic and print), private security services, postal services and offices related to emergency services, their employees, vehicles will remain out of the purview of the restrictions, the circular added.

Covid situation in Bangladesh

As the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has taken a turn for the worse again, 82 more people died of coronavirus in 24 hours until Sunday morning.

During the period, 3,641 more Covid cases were detected after the test of 22,231samples, said a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new numbers, the country’s caseload now stood at 851,668 while the death toll at 13,548, said the DGHS handout.