Dr Tafhima Haider: a new generation of British Bangladeshi scientists in UK.

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Dr Tafhima Haider has brightened the face of the Bangladeshi community with her research and academic success.

Following her doctorate, Dr Tafhima Haider (Chandni) has joined the Queen Mary University of London as a Scientist.

She received his Undergraduate First Class (Hons) degree in Biomedical Science from the Queen Mary University of London. She then earned a Master’s degree in infection immunity from UCL in London.

When she joined UCL after completing her Masters, UCL scientists encouraged her to pursue a PhD after seeing good results in scientific research.

Tafhima completed her PhD in molecular virology and her research article was published this year in the world-renowned scientific journal PNAS. In her research, she focused on how to stop HIV-1 infection in the human body.

After completing her PhD, Tafhima received two job offers as a Research Scientist. One at Cambridge University and the other at Queen Mary University.

She welcomed Queen Mary’s offer, and is determined to work on such a project to help save lives in the future, especially the world’s poorest people.

The focus of her research at Queen Mary University is to study how malnutrition in South African children weakens their immune system and why they suffer from a variety of infections.

One of her aims in the future is to work as an independent scientist and form an independent research team of her own. As a result, she will be able to use a variety of approaches to save the lives of mothers and children around the world.

Dr Tafhima Haider hoped that the new generation would be encouraged by her initiative. Girls and women from ethnic minority backgrounds, in particular, will be inspired and make their dreams come true.

It’s to be noted that Dr Tafhima Haider’s proud father is journalist Dewan Rafiqul Haider (Faisal), a member of the London Bangla Press Club, and her mother is Joshna Ara Haider.

Their home in Bangladesh is in Durlavpur village of Nabiganj Upazila, Habiganj, Sylhet division.