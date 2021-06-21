Kanchan Mallick’s wife Pinky Banerjee lodges police complaint against the act

Indian actor-turned-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kanchan Mullick’s wife Pinki Banerjee on Saturday night registered a complaint with New Alipore Police Station in Kolkata against him for allegedly harassing and threatening her, reports said on Sunday.

According to the reports, in the complaint, Pinki Banerjee has accused her husband, TMC Uttarpara MLA Kanchan Mullick, and his girlfriend of harassing her publicly in south Kolkata’s Chetla area.

A city police official said that an inquiry had been initiated into the matter.

“We have received a complaint and we are looking into the matter,” a senior officer with New Alipore PS said.

Kanchan Mullick and his girlfriend could not be reached over phone for reactions.