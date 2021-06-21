UK reports another 10,633 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths

A further five people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, the government said.

The increase brings the UK death toll to 127,981, however, the number of deaths tend to be lower on a Monday due to a reporting lag from the weekend.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that there has been a further 10,633 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. The number of cases confirmed since the beginning of the outbreak is now 4,640,507

England

Five of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, bringing the nation’s death toll to 112,562.

Meanwhile, 8,766 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,044,830.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll remains at 2,155.

Cases in the nation increased by 133 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 1124,897.

Wales

There have been a further 484 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 215,205.

Public Health Wales reported no further deaths. The total in the country since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,572.

Scotland

There were zero new Covid deaths reported in Scotland, which has a death toll of 7,692.

The total number of cases in the nation rose by 1,250 on Monday to 255,575.