Bangladesh reports 76 more Covid deaths, 4846 new cases in a day

Bangladesh reported 76 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of death to 13,702 across the country.

Besides, some 4,846 new cases were detected over the same period, raising the total number of infected cases to 8,61,150 across the country so far.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Tuesday (June 21).

Besides, a total of 2,903 Covid-19 patients made recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 7,88,385 the release said.