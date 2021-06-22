Covid-19 infection rate higher in slum areas, finds icddr,b study

Covid-19 infection rate is higher in the slum areas, finds a study.

Around 72 percent people living in the slum areas have been infected with Covid-19, while it is 62 percent in non-slum areas, according to an icddr,b study.

A total of 3,220 people participated in the study that was conducted between October 2020 and February 2021 at three slums in Dhaka and two slums in Chattogram. The study covered non-slum areas adjacent to slums.

The study titled “Driving factors of COVID-19 in Slums and Non-slum Areas of Dhaka and Chattogram” was done to determine the prevalence of infection in slum and non-slum communities in the two largest cities of Bangladesh and the driving factors associated with seropositivity.