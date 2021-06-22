ECNEC approves 10 projects including rural infrastructure development in Gazipur, Tangail

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved two projects for rural infrastructure development in Gazipur and Tangail districts with a combined estimated cost of Taka 1,550.64crore.

The approval came from the 27th meeting of the ECNEC held in this fiscal year with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

She joined the meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

A total of 10 projects were approved involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 4,166.61 crore.

Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said: “Of the total project cost, Taka 4,125.82 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion while the rest of Taka 40.79 crore as project assistance.”

Of the approved 10 projects, seven are new while three others are revised projects.