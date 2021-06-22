HC upholds death sentence of 3 in Sylhet schoolboy Sayeed murder case

Sylhet Office : The High Court upheld death sentences for three people in a case filed for the abduction and murder of fourth-grader Abu Sayeed in Sylhet in March 2015.

The HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman delivered the verdict after holding hearing on the death references and appeals filed by the convicts.

Earlier on November 30, 2015, a tribunal in Sylhet sentenced three people to death in the case.

The convicts are suspended constable Ebadur Rahman Putul of the city’s Airport police station, a so-called RAB source Ataur Rahman Geda, and Sylhet district Olama League General Secretary Nurul Islam Rakib.

The court acquitted Mahib Hossain Masum from the charge.

On March 11, nine-year-old Abu Sayeed was abducted, while his kidnappers demanded Tk5 lakh in ransom. The child’s body was later found on March 13 in the house of constable Putul.

Abu Sayeed’s father later filed a case on this regard with the Kotwali police station on March 15.

On September 23, Investigation Officer Mosharraf Hossain, also the officer-in-charge of Kotwali station, filed the charge sheet against the four suspects.