Lockdown in started 7 districts, Dhaka almost isolated

Dhaka is almost isolated from the rest of the country following a lockdown in seven districts adjacent to the capital due to sharp rise of deadly coronavirus.

Many drivers and commuters were not well-informed about the lockdown order as the instruction came in late last night. So, a number of Dhaka-bound vehicles are still on the road and are being barred by police at many points.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, overall activities including public movement in Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj districts will be restricted from 6am on June 22 to midnight of June 30.

Long route buses are being denied entry to Dhaka city. The sudden decision has led to heavy traffic congestion on roads leading to the city.

No passenger vehicle from the seven districts under lockdown is being allowed to entry into the capital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Iftekhar Ahmed said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended launch services of Dhaka with the connecting districts during the lockdown.

No train will stop any stoppage of the connecting districts.

However, emergency services like transportation of agricultural equipment and inputs (seeds, fertilizer, insecticides, agri machinery), crops, food items, relief activities, health services, Covid-19 vaccination, water, power, gas, fire service, port activities, telephone, internet services, mass media (electronic and print), private security services, postal services and offices related to emergency services, their employees, vehicles are out of the purview of the restrictions.

Shops and restaurants in the districts are also remain closed.