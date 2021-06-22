Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners inks film production deal with streaming giant Netflix

Celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s production outfit Amblin Partners has signed a partnership with streaming giant Netflix.

According to deadline, under the deal the company will produce multiple films for the streamer per year.

The partnership is an addition to the banner’s long-standing output pact with Universal, which is theatrical in nature and was renewed in December.

Sarandos said working with a “creative visionary” like Spielberg was a huge honour for Netflix.

The deal comes four years after several reports claimed that Spielberg had said once “you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie” and argued that if it’s good, it deserves an Emmy and not Oscars.

He had also taken a potshot at the streaming services by urging directors to make movies for the “big dark theatres”.