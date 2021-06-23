16 more Covid patients die at RMCH Covid unit in last 24 hrs

Notwithstanding the lockdown restrictions, Rajshahi district is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 deaths with each passing day as 16 more people have died at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) corona unit in the last 24 hours.

Of them, eight were Covid-19 positive patients and the others had symptoms for the virus.

They died sometime between 8 am on Tuesday and 8 am on Wednesday.

Confirming the matter this morning, RMCH deputy director Dr Saiful Ferdous said of the deceased persons, eight were from Rajshahi district, three from Chapainawabganj, two each from Natore and Naogaon, and one was from Jhenidah.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 188 samples were tested at RMCH coronavirus testing lab and 35 of them found positive while 366 were tested at Rajshahi Medical College lab and 141 positives cases were reported.

The infected rate is 33.04 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 60 more people were admitted at the hospital and 42 were released after the recovery.

Currently, 181 Covid patients and 229 with the symptoms are undergoing treatment here.