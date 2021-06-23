Aga Khan going to win Dhaka-14 by-polls

Awami League nominated candidate Aga Khan Mintu is going to win Dhaka-14 by-polls uncontested as three other contestants withdrew nomination papers.

Confirmg the matter, assistant returning officer Md Shahjalal for by-elections to Dhaka-14 said three candidates withdrew their nominations today. As a result, Awami League candidate Aga Khan will be declared winner unofficially on Thursday.

Sources said citing coronavirus infection, Jatiya Party candidate Mostakur Rahman, BNF candidate KYM Kamrul Islam and JSD candidate Abu Hanif withdrew their nomination papers.