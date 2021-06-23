Bangladesh claims 85 more Covid-19 deaths, 5727 new cases

Bangladesh logged an additional 85 deaths and 5,727 infections from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am Wednesday.

With the latest tally, the death toll from Covid hits 13,787 and infections 866,877.

The daily Covid situation update by the Directorate General of Health Services came up with the latest statistics.

Meanwhile. a total of 37 patients died in the Covid units of hospitals in Khulna, Rajshshi and Satkhira districts in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of them, 13 died in three hospitals in Khulna, 16 in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and eight died in Satkhira Medical College Hospital, New Age correspondents in the districts, quoting officials, reported.

Of the 37, a total of 25 were Covid positive patients and 12 died with symptoms of Covid-19.

The global case count and fatalities stand at 179,095,448 and 3,880,875, respectively, as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Some 2,687,585,977 doses of vaccine have been administered globally to date, as per the university data.

The US, which is the world’s worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 33,564,656 cases and 602,455 deaths, Johns Hopkins figures reveal.