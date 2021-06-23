Bangladeshi-origin Sultana Khan elected member of parliament in Switzerland

A woman of Bangladeshi origin has been elected a member of parliament in Switzerland.

Sultana Khan is the first Bangladeshi-origin candidate to become a member of any legislative body in the country.

She was elected by direct vote from the Zurich zone and became third among the elected members.

Originally from Rajbari district, Sultana was born to SM Rustom Ali and his wife Razia Sultana in Mirpur area of Dhaka.

She is currently living with her husband Bakiullah and two sons in Zurich, Switzerland.

Her husband is a journalist, organiser and businessman in the country.