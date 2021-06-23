Health Secretary urged to support vaccination drive

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and Deputy Mayor Cllr Rachel Blake have written to the Health Secretary to set out the work that Tower Hamlets Council is doing to drive up vaccination rates in the borough and to call on the Government to take steps to help the efforts.

The letter highlights that Tower Hamlets has one of the youngest populations in the country, and with vaccinations being offered to priority and older groups first, this has translated into a lower vaccination rate in Tower Hamlets when compared with other areas which have an older population.

Their letter emphasises that as vaccinations are now being offered to younger age groups, it’s vital to drive up vaccination rates amongst young people to help protect each other and to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly as infection rates are increasing nationally with the Delta variant, and particularly given the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on many in Tower Hamlets.

The Health Secretary is urged take steps to help the council’s efforts, including ensuring vaccine supply and staffing capacity for vaccine clinics and larger vaccination events, ensuring vaccine supply and vaccinator capacity for a roving bus that the council has prepared, delivering a step up in the number of pharmacies in the borough with vaccine supplies and appointments, and ensuring that there is an adequate and consistent supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine required to vaccinate the large numbers of young people in Tower Hamlets.

Nationally the Labour Party argue that the next few weeks are crucial in containing outbreaks of the Delta variant and that increasing vaccine uptake must be Ministers’ number one priority. The Party is also calling on Ministers to set out a clear plan to address inequalities in vaccine take up.

Mayor Biggs and Cllr Blake also highlight the work that the council has done already to drive up vaccination rates in the borough, where over 150,000 residents have already had their first jab, including setting up the council’s vaccine helpline and Covid-19 ambassadors, establishing a Covid-19 community champions network, and regular communications and events with residents in community languages to help reach hard-to-reach groups.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “We’ve been working hard to encourage our residents to get the vaccine when offered, and it’s great news that over 150,000 Tower Hamlets residents have now had their first jab.

“The vaccine is now available to much younger age groups and we need to do everything we can to drive up vaccination rates in Tower Hamlets. We’ve set out some important steps that the Health Secretary can take to support us in this, and I urge him to do what he can to help get more of our residents vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Cllr Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing said: “It’s absolutely vital that we get as many young people vaccinated as possible now that it’s available to them, in order to help protect each other and to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly as infection rates are increasing nationally with the Delta variant, and given the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on many in Tower Hamlets.

“I’m really proud of the work we’ve done to encourage residents to get the jab, and I hope the Health Secretary will support our work to get more of our young people vaccinated quickly.”