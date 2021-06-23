PM Sheikh Hasina pays tributes to Bangabandhu on AL founding anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 72nd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL).

To mark the anniversary, she placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital this morning.

After laying the wreath, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, stood in solemn silence for sometimes as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party of the country to lead struggles of freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.