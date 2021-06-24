Blackburn Rovers and Islamic Relief UK continue the fight against Covid-19

Rovers receive over 2,000 hand sanitisers from Islamic Relief UK, which will be distributed across the local community

Blackburn Rovers have teamed up with Islamic Relief UK in a bid to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the local area.

The faith-inspired charity has delivered over 2,000 anti-bacterial hand sanitisers to the club, which Blackburn Rovers Community Trust will be distributing to the local community though their Neighbourhood Youth Offer.

Local schools, mosques and places of worship will also benefit from receiving free hand sanitisers, as Rovers continues to work together with local organisations to support the fight against Covid-19.

Rowena Hayhurst, Head of Youth Services at Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, said: “The Neighbourhood Team here at the Community Trust would like to say a big thank you to Islamic Relief UK for the kind donation of hand sanitisers.

“The sanitisers will be distributed across all our projects to young people in the hope of reducing the risk of infection. They will be used as a conversation starting point to highlight the importance of adhering to Covid safety messages and to debunk the myths surrounding the virus.”

Ateeq Salik, Community Fundraising Manager at Islamic Relief UK, added: “It’s an honour for Islamic Relief UK to be working alongside Blackburn Rovers Football Club in the fight to keep communities safe against Covid-19.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the club and supporting them in their long-term vision to serve the needs of the local communities in Blackburn.”

Rovers would like to remind local workers, who aren’t displaying any Coronavirus symptoms, that they can protect themselves and others by getting a free lateral flow test from the Bryan Douglas Darwen End at Ewood Park from 8am-3pm Monday to Friday. No appointment necessary.