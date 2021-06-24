‘Home ministry to monitor NID task procedure’

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the main task of the National Identity Card (NID) will be taken place in Agargaon as usual. But, the Security Services Division of the Home Ministry will monitor the process.

The minister came up with the announcement while addressing reporters after a meeting at the conference of the ministry on Thursday (June 24).

In reply to a question about the NID process, he said that there were many kinds of debates centering NID. It is an important matter. NID cards are needed to open bank accounts, to identify anyone.

“The government has taken the decision about NID card only. It’s a lengthy process. Our ministry will start working through a system,” the minister added.