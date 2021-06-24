Rajshahi hospital records 18 more Covid deaths in a day

A record number of 18 people undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital died in the last 24 hours, the highest in the last one and a half years, said the hospital authorities on Thursday morning.

With this, the district’s Covid-19 and suspected death toll climbed to 263 since June 1.

Of the deceased, eight were Covid-19 positive and rests were suspected cases, said RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani.

Among the deceased, 13 hailed from Rajshahi, four from Naogaon and one from Chapainawabganj.

Fifty-four patients were admitted to the RMCH coronavirus unit over 24 hours till this morning, the director also said. Total number of admitted patients at present is 404.

According to the results from two PCR labs in Rajshahi, the latest detection rate in the district is 33.94%.