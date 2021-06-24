UK records 21 Covid-19 deaths and 16,703 cases in last 24 hrs

There has been a further 16,703 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government has said.

Additionally a further 21 people have died within 28 days of testing positive as of Thursday. This increase brings the UK death toll to 128,048.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

16 of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, bringing the nation’s death toll to 112,614.

Meanwhile, 13,068 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,079,362.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll remains at 2,155. Cases in the nation increased by 198 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 125,470.

Wales

There have been a further 438 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 216,030. Public Health Wales reported zero further deaths. The total in the country since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,573.

Scotland

There were five new Covid deaths reported in Scotland, which has a death toll of 7,706. The total number of cases in the nation rose by 2,999 on Monday to 263,710.