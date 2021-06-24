UK travel rules face review amid industry pressure

The UK’s rules on foreign travel are set to be reviewed later, after industry bosses united in a desperate plea for the green list to be widened.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will face MPs this morning, with an update on the traffic light system expected in the afternoon.

Travel bosses are calling for an exemption to quarantine for fully-vaccinated people from amber countries.

The prospect of European holidays could face another hurdle, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested all EU countries should make British travellers quarantine on arrival to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

Currently, people travelling from the UK to Greece, Spain and Portugal are not required to quarantine. Those going to Italy have to self-isolate for five days then take a test, while fully-vaccinated UK visitors to France can enter without quarantining.

Just 11 destinations are on the green list – including Gibraltar, Israel and Australia. Travellers do not need to quarantine when they get back from these countries, but they do have to pay for tests.

Countries on the red list are considered the highest risk, and travel from those nations is more strictly limited.

(BBC)