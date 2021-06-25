23 more deaths recorded in Khulna division in a day

Khulna division reported 23 more deaths from deadly coronavirus in last 24 hours on Friday.

With this new figure, the total fatalities rose to 939.

During the period, 1,322 people were found infected with the virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 50,117.

Rasheda Sultana, Director of Health Services Division, Khulna, informed the matter this afternoon.

On Thursday, the division recorded 20 virus-related deaths.

According to the Khulna Division DGHS, five died each in Khulna and Jashore while seven in Kushtia, two in Jhendidah, and one each in Chuadanga, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Meherpur districts.