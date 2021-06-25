Bangladesh Covid rises by 108 death, 5,869 new cases in single-day

Bangladesh on Friday recorded its second-highest daily death toll from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, it reported 108 more deaths from the virus, taking the total to 13,976.

Earlier on April 18, 102 people died from the virus in a single day, and the highest 112 died on April 19.

In the past day, 5,869 more people were diagnosed with the virus, raising the total infection to 8,78,804, the health directorate said in a press release on Friday.

The daily count came from a test of 27,653 samples in the past day.

Of the total patients, 7,97,559 recovered, with 2,776 made recovery in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh first reported its COVID-19 cases on March 8 last year. Since then the country has been struggling to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and then spread to newer countries and territories.

To date, the epidemic infected 180,845,468 people and killed 3,917,897 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

However, the total number of people who recovered from the coronavirus pandemic reached 165,480,544 across the world.