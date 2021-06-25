Incepta launches Lumera makeup remover, Viva refreshing wipes in local market

Incepta Hygiene and Hospicare Ltd. has launched Lumera makeup remover and Viva refreshing wipes in the local market on Thursday.

“Lumera is highly effective for lifting heavy, medium and light makeup. Viva refreshing wipes is very effective in keeping yourself fresh and vibrant after outdoor activities, exercising, or while traveling,” said a press release of Incepta.

Only Incepta is producing such kind of wet wipes in Bangladesh and its very suitable for all types of skin.

Also, these wet wipes do not contain alcohol, paraben and silicone which are harmful to the skin.

Incepta hopes that such world-class products will motivate customers to buy more domestic products.