Statement by Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, has called for the Government to commit to ensuring that every adult Londoner receives at least one vaccination by 19 July.

Mayor Fiaz will make the call when the Minister for Vaccinations visits Newham today to take part in a London Vaccine Summit. Newham has only 29% of its population vaccinated, half the national average of 60%.

Mayor Fiaz said:

“Newham has been one of the hardest hit boroughs in the UK and yet the Government has left us at the back of the queue for vaccines.

“Today when the Minister comes to Newham I will be demanding that he commits to providing the vaccines, NHS support and funds to make sure every Londoner has been vaccinated by 19 July.

“I am deeply concerned that only 29% of people in the borough are fully immunised, less than half the national average. We need another 260,000 doses to protect everyone in Newham, which would take another 18 London Stadium mass vaccination events similar to the one held last weekend.

“Everyone has a right to be vaccinated by 19 July and the Government has a responsibility to make them safe by vaccinating them.

“The people of Newham want to get vaccinated as we have seen from massive queues outside mass vaccination events. The Government’s own research shows that 94% of people have a positive view of vaccinations.

“Now is not the time for excuses, it is the time for action.”

