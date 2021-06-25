Tea Worker’s Body Found Hanging in Moulvibazar

Kamalganj Correspondent : Police recovered the hanging body of a tea worker at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Arjun Mahali, 27, was the son of Gopal Mahali, a resident of Patrokhola area under Madhabpur union in the upazila.

The deceased’s cousin Jafar Mahali said he went out of the home on Thursday evening and did not return.

Later, locals spotted the body hanging from a mango tree at a graveyard in Patrokhola area this afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue, said Kamalganj Police Station OC Ferdous Hasan.

It would be known after the autopsy is done whether he committed suicide or was murdered, he added.