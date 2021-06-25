Veteran actress Shabana Azmi alleges alcohol delivery platform conned her

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her.

In a tweet, the 70-year-old actor claimed that she was conned by Living Liquidz after she placed an order at the platform but didn’t receive it.

“BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls,” Ms Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

The actor, however, didn’t mention the amount of the transaction and also whether she has filed a complaint in the matter.

In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover fell prey to online scams.

On the work front, Ms Azmi will be seen in Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta-starrer queer love story “Sheer Qorma”.